Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 491,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,536 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.76% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF worth $25,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JHMM. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA JHMM traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,333. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.09. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $44.07 and a 1-year high of $57.54.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

