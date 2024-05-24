Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 94,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $25,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keystone Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 12,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,409,000. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 14,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.2% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOOG traded up $2.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $315.95. The company had a trading volume of 53,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,197. The company has a fifty day moving average of $302.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.13. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $236.38 and a 12 month high of $317.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

