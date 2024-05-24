Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 86,275 Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 548,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,275 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $27,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $855,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,706,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,383,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,495,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 11,095 shares during the period.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

JAAA traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $50.85. 1,239,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,780,140. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 12 month low of $49.36 and a 12 month high of $51.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.50.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Increases Dividend

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.2699 dividend. This is an increase from Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

