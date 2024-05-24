Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $28.58 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 379,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30,813 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $28,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 112.7% during the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 183.1% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.13. The stock had a trading volume of 3,451,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,257,584. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.05 and its 200-day moving average is $76.07. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $65.68 and a one year high of $81.93.

Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

