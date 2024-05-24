Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 482,707 Shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 57.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,317,053 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 482,707 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 3.21% of Capital Group Core Equity ETF worth $37,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CGUS. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 730,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,660,000 after acquiring an additional 54,272 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 291,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,249,000 after acquiring an additional 66,790 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,202,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,039,000 after acquiring an additional 669,916 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 378,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,719,000 after purchasing an additional 103,795 shares in the last quarter.

CGUS stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.64. 160,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,412. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.96. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $24.01 and a twelve month high of $31.85.

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

