Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 4,424 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 315,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,424 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $26,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RTX. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in RTX by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,309,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,157,000 after buying an additional 6,932,011 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in RTX by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,726,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,871,000 after purchasing an additional 256,215 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in RTX by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,059,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,735,000 after purchasing an additional 60,319 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 20.2% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,996,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,478,000 after buying an additional 1,682,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $690,154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RTX. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on RTX from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RTX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.33.

In other news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $9,105,457.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,592,832.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other RTX news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $9,105,457.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,592,832.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $2,101,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,757,566. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,042 shares of company stock valued at $12,266,459 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,206,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,752,435. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $68.56 and a 52 week high of $107.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.78 and its 200-day moving average is $91.12. The stock has a market cap of $141.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. RTX’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is a boost from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.82%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

