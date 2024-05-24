Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 172,413 Shares of FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,348,705 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 172,413 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FS Credit Opportunities were worth $30,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FSCO. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 11.8% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,907,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,857,000 after purchasing an additional 837,166 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 4,862,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,353,000 after buying an additional 558,869 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,045,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,266,000 after acquiring an additional 448,199 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 14.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,520,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,659,000 after acquiring an additional 310,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in FS Credit Opportunities by 2.4% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,901,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,303,000 after acquiring an additional 44,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.37% of the company’s stock.

FSCO stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.25. The company had a trading volume of 298,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,252. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.34 and a 52 week high of $6.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.81.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.52%.

In other FS Credit Opportunities news, Director Keith Bethel purchased 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.80 per share, with a total value of $37,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,500 shares in the company, valued at $66,700. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Barbara J. Fouss acquired 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.87 per share, for a total transaction of $64,570.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,033.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Keith Bethel bought 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.80 per share, for a total transaction of $37,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

