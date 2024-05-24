Calnex Solutions (LON:CLX) Price Target Raised to GBX 115

Calnex Solutions (LON:CLX – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 110 ($1.40) to GBX 115 ($1.46) in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of CLX opened at GBX 51.50 ($0.65) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Calnex Solutions has a 1 year low of GBX 40 ($0.51) and a 1 year high of GBX 143 ($1.82). The stock has a market cap of £45.09 million, a P/E ratio of 1,733.33 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 56.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 64.92.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.62 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from Calnex Solutions’s previous dividend of $0.31. Calnex Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,333.33%.

Calnex Solutions plc designs, produces, and markets test instrumentation and solutions for network synchronization, and network emulation for telecoms networks, enterprise networks, and data centers in the Americas, North Asia, and internationally. The company offers Calnex SNE-X, a solution for the problem of ethernet testing; Paragon-neo, a platform that provides PTP and SyncE testing to 400GbE and sub-nanosecond accuracy for 5G networks; Paragon-X, a solution to test SyncE, PTP, and NTP mechanisms, as well as E1/T1 sync interfaces and ethernet OAM; Sentinel, a field solution for 3G/4G/5G mobile backhaul, E911/critical infrastructure, financial networks, and power comms; SNE Ignite, a network emulation for 5G O-RAN; Sentry, a solution for remotely monitoring multiple NTP, PTP, and clock signals in data center networks; Calnex SNE, a solution for network emulation and simulation; and NE-ONE, a performance test application for realistic networks, including LAN, WAN, Internet, Cloud, Wi-Fi, (A)DSL, mobile, and satellite to verify application performance.

