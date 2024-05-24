Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.74), Yahoo Finance reports. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 38.72% and a negative return on equity of 104.47%.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CALT opened at $21.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $648.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a 12 month low of $15.25 and a 12 month high of $29.30.

Get Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

About Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)

(Get Free Report)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a commercial-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments in orphan indications with an initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases with significant unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and Asia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.