Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) to Issue $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the textile maker on Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th.

Caleres has a dividend payout ratio of 5.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Caleres to earn $4.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.7%.

Caleres Trading Up 4.0 %

NYSE CAL traded up $1.44 on Friday, hitting $37.60. 495,561 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,104. Caleres has a 1-year low of $16.85 and a 1-year high of $41.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.85. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 2.01.

Insider Activity at Caleres

Caleres ( NYSE:CAL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The textile maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.86. The company had revenue of $697.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.32 million. Caleres had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Caleres will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Mark A. Schmitt sold 18,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total transaction of $753,476.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,085,235.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Caleres news, SVP Mark A. Schmitt sold 18,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total transaction of $753,476.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,085,235.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Schmidt sold 25,332 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total value of $980,601.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 335,663 shares in the company, valued at $12,993,514.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,790 shares of company stock worth $4,728,538. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CAL. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Caleres from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Caleres from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Caleres in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, East Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. The company provides brand name athletic, casual, and dress shoes, including Nike, Skechers, adidas, Vans, Crocs, Converse, Puma, Birkenstock, New Balance, Under Armour, Dr.

Featured Articles

