CAE (NYSE:CAE) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.870-0.870 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.3 billion-$4.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.3 billion. CAE also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to 0.120-0.120 EPS.

CAE Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE CAE opened at $18.77 on Friday. CAE has a 1-year low of $17.40 and a 1-year high of $25.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered CAE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on CAE from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Desjardins downgraded shares of CAE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of CAE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of CAE in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.75.

About CAE

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

