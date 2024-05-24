CAE Inc. to Post FY2025 Earnings of $1.22 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:CAE)

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE – Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of CAE in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the company will earn $1.22 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.31. The consensus estimate for CAE’s current full-year earnings is $1.29 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for CAE’s FY2026 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CAE. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$34.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of CAE from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of CAE from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of CAE from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of CAE from C$32.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$31.70.

TSE:CAE traded down C$0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$25.44. The stock had a trading volume of 203,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,816. CAE has a twelve month low of C$23.74 and a twelve month high of C$33.87. The stock has a market cap of C$8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.29, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$27.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$27.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.90.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

