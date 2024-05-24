Byron Energy Limited (ASX:BYE) Insider Prent Kallenberger Buys 974,000 Shares

Byron Energy Limited (ASX:BYE – Get Free Report) insider Prent Kallenberger purchased 974,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$44,804.00 ($29,869.33).
Byron Energy Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.59.
About Byron Energy
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Byron Energy
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- NASDAQ 100 vs. NASDAQ Composite: A Detailed Breakdown of NASDAQ
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- These 2 Retail Traders Favorites are Nearing Major Breakouts
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Snowflake is Melting… Up, With a Double-Digit Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Byron Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byron Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.