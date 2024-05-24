Brokers Set Expectations for TC Energy Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) – Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of TC Energy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 21st. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.05 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.99. The consensus estimate for TC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $4.21 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for TC Energy’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Get TC Energy alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$54.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$54.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$54.50.

TC Energy Price Performance

Shares of TRP opened at C$52.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$54.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.74. TC Energy has a 1-year low of C$43.70 and a 1-year high of C$55.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$51.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$52.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.01.

Insider Buying and Selling at TC Energy

In other news, Director Kevin B. Engel sold 2,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.33, for a total value of C$136,593.16. Following the sale, the director now owns -29 shares in the company, valued at C($1,575.66). In other news, Director Kevin B. Engel sold 2,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.33, for a total value of C$136,593.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns -29 shares in the company, valued at C($1,575.66). Also, Senior Officer Dawn Elizabeth De Lima acquired 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$54.48 per share, with a total value of C$40,860.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 4,526 shares of company stock valued at $248,609. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TC Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.33%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.56%.

TC Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.