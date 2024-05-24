Brokers Offer Predictions for The Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) – Analysts at Cormark issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 22nd. Cormark analyst L. Persaud expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.13 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Bank of Nova Scotia’s current full-year earnings is $4.90 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s FY2024 earnings at $4.87 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.19 EPS.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 11.51%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Shares of BNS stock opened at $47.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $58.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.06. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $39.79 and a 52 week high of $51.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.47 and a 200-day moving average of $47.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BNS. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 135.6% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 144.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. 49.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.7843 per share. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 69.47%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

