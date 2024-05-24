Brokerages Set Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ) Target Price at $45.67

Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.67.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LAZ. TheStreet raised Lazard from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on Lazard from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Lazard in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Lazard in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Lazard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th.

Shares of LAZ stock opened at $40.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.61 and its 200-day moving average is $36.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Lazard has a 52 week low of $25.82 and a 52 week high of $42.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of -116.08 and a beta of 1.46.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. Lazard had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 37.27%. The firm had revenue of $765.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lazard will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is currently -571.41%.

In other news, CEO Evan L. Russo sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total value of $2,951,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 227,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,950,078.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Lazard by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,684 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Lazard by 38.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,922 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 7,210 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Lazard by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Lazard by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 283,445 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Lazard during the 3rd quarter worth about $378,000. Institutional investors own 54.80% of the company’s stock.

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers financial advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, shareholder, sovereign, geopolitical advisory, and other strategic advisory services, as well as restructuring and liability management, and capital raising and placement services.

