Brokerages Set Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) Target Price at C$11.83

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$11.83.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CAS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on Cascades from C$14.50 to C$13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Cascades from C$13.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Cascades from C$13.50 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Cascades from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.

Cascades Stock Performance

Shares of CAS stock opened at C$9.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.61. Cascades has a one year low of C$9.10 and a one year high of C$15.00. The stock has a market cap of C$959.77 million, a P/E ratio of -45.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.94, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Cascades (TSE:CAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C($0.25). Cascades had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 0.17%. The business had revenue of C$1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.22 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cascades will post 0.7103548 EPS for the current year.

Cascades Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. Cascades’s payout ratio is -228.57%.

Insider Transactions at Cascades

In other Cascades news, Director Mario Plourde sold 91,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.80, for a total value of C$898,464.00. In other news, Director Mario Plourde sold 91,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.80, for a total value of C$898,464.00. Also, Senior Officer Maryse Fernet sold 13,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.80, for a total transaction of C$130,545.80. 23.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cascades Company Profile

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers various packaging solutions and tissue products comprised of recycled fibers; tissue papers, comprising parent rolls of virgin and recycled fibres; specialty products, including uncoated recycled boxboards; and containerboards.

