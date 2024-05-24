Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) VP Sells $501,000.00 in Stock

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.40, for a total value of $501,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,944.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

Shares of BR stock opened at $201.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.54 and a twelve month high of $210.24. The company has a market cap of $23.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.42 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.62.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.01). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.61%.

BR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $212.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 12th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.67.

Read Our Latest Report on BR

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadridge Financial Solutions

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,991,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,866,238,000 after purchasing an additional 39,537 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,168,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $853,898,000 after purchasing an additional 28,180 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,061,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $627,278,000 after purchasing an additional 7,970 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.4% in the third quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,825,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $326,827,000 after purchasing an additional 43,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1,700.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,542,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,847 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.