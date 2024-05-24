Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Upgraded by Argus to “Buy”

Argus upgraded shares of Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Argus currently has $72.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on EAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Brinker International from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Brinker International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brinker International has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.29.

Brinker International stock opened at $64.34 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.42. Brinker International has a 52 week low of $28.23 and a 52 week high of $65.93.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 154.29%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brinker International will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Prashant Ranade sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $68,717.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,039 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,426.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 40,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total transaction of $2,421,022.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,286 shares in the company, valued at $4,006,988.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Prashant Ranade sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $68,717.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,426.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EAT. Burney Co. boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 9.0% during the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 8,690 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA bought a new stake in Brinker International during the 1st quarter worth about $654,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,284 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 6,553 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Brinker International by 5.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,253 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

