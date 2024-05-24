Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Barclays

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Barclays from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 8.19% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on BXP. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Boston Properties from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.47.

NYSE BXP traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $60.08. 193,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,348,358. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.77. Boston Properties has a 52-week low of $46.80 and a 52-week high of $73.97. The company has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.15.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($1.22). The business had revenue of $839.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.68 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. Research analysts predict that Boston Properties will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 14,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $889,186.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,568,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,539,289,000 after acquiring an additional 122,583 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Boston Properties in the fourth quarter worth $890,848,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 3.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,502,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $294,031,000 after purchasing an additional 166,105 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 6.3% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,035,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,575,000 after buying an additional 179,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 9.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,780,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,403,000 after buying an additional 243,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

