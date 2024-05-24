Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.800-6.050 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 5.920. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.5 billion-$11.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.5 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton also updated its FY25 guidance to $5.80-6.05 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on BAH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $148.44.

Shares of NYSE BAH traded up $5.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $157.69. The stock had a trading volume of 505,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,164. The company has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.51, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $147.56 and its 200-day moving average is $138.65. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52 week low of $89.80 and a 52 week high of $164.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 180 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $27,747.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,695,466.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 34,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $5,329,119.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,256,703.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Crowe sold 180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $27,747.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,695,466.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,227 shares of company stock worth $6,189,532 over the last three months. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

