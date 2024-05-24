Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Price Target Raised to $170.00

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $148.44.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on BAH

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Down 0.8 %

Insider Transactions at Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $152.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.11, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52 week low of $89.80 and a 52 week high of $156.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $147.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.65.

In related news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $27,747.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,695,466.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 3,644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $561,722.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 72,761 shares in the company, valued at $11,216,108.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard Crowe sold 180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $27,747.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,695,466.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,227 shares of company stock worth $6,189,532. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Booz Allen Hamilton

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.8% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 10,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 3,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 17,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.