BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 177,620 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the previous session’s volume of 306,036 shares.The stock last traded at $16.66 and had previously closed at $16.74.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.41.

Get BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust alerts:

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.28%. This is an increase from BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust

In other BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,061,017 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.78 per share, for a total transaction of $16,742,848.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,333,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,744,208. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $190,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 375,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,436,000 after purchasing an additional 60,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 74,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 15,604 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.12% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

–

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.