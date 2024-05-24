BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.43.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BJ shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (down from $85.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on BJ

BJ’s Wholesale Club Trading Up 3.3 %

BJ stock opened at $83.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.71. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a fifty-two week low of $60.33 and a fifty-two week high of $85.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $77,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,459.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $77,370.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,459.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total value of $843,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 500,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,410,746.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 98,840 shares of company stock worth $7,408,605. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BJ’s Wholesale Club

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 159.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

(Get Free Report

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.