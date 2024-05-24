Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) PT Raised to $16.00 at Benchmark

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Benchmark from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.68% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on BILI. Mizuho raised their price target on Bilibili from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bilibili from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Barclays raised Bilibili from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lowered Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bilibili presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.26.
Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.03). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 21.34% and a negative return on equity of 28.12%. The company had revenue of $881.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.61 million. Equities analysts forecast that Bilibili will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Bilibili by 5.5% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 21,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Bilibili by 7.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Bilibili by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 36,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the period. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.
