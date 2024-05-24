Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) PT Raised to $16.00 at Benchmark

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Benchmark from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.68% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on BILI. Mizuho raised their price target on Bilibili from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bilibili from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Barclays raised Bilibili from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lowered Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bilibili presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.26.

Get Bilibili alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BILI

Bilibili Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BILI traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.20. The company had a trading volume of 4,457,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,440,546. Bilibili has a fifty-two week low of $8.80 and a fifty-two week high of $19.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 0.96.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.03). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 21.34% and a negative return on equity of 28.12%. The company had revenue of $881.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.61 million. Equities analysts forecast that Bilibili will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Bilibili by 5.5% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 21,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Bilibili by 7.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Bilibili by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 36,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the period. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bilibili Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.