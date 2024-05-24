Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.37.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lowered Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bilibili from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Bilibili from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Bilibili by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,790,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,191,000 after purchasing an additional 143,881 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the 1st quarter worth $14,849,000. XY Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the 1st quarter worth $6,632,000. SIH Partners LLLP increased its stake in shares of Bilibili by 761.2% in the 1st quarter. SIH Partners LLLP now owns 486,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,446,000 after acquiring an additional 429,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the 1st quarter worth $3,918,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili stock opened at $13.74 on Friday. Bilibili has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $19.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 0.96.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.03). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 28.12% and a negative net margin of 21.34%. The company had revenue of $881.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.61 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bilibili will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.

