BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) CEO Acquires $18,984.00 in Stock

BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF – Get Free Report) CEO Beth Garvey purchased 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $18,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,086.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

BGSF Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSE:BGSF traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $6.45. The stock had a trading volume of 40,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,503. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $70.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.50. BGSF, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.40 and a 1-year high of $11.70.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $73.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.05 million. BGSF had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 9.74%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of BGSF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 735,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,652,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BGSF by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 430,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,045,000 after acquiring an additional 87,820 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BGSF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,679 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BGSF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $520,000. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BGSF by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 40,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 6,160 shares during the last quarter. 37.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BGSF in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About BGSF

BGSF, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, managed services, and professional workforce solutions in the United States. It operates in two segments, Property Management and Professional. The Property Management segment offers office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings.

