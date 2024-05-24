Beldex Trading 4.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $216.22 million and $1.25 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Beldex has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. One Beldex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0335 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,663.65 or 0.05361928 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.78 or 0.00055288 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00011443 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00017746 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00013239 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00012204 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00003331 BTC.

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,924,343,481 coins and its circulating supply is 6,446,963,481 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

