Belden Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:BDC)

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.

Belden has a payout ratio of 2.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Belden to earn $7.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.7%.

Get Belden alerts:

Belden Stock Performance

Shares of Belden stock traded up $1.08 on Friday, reaching $97.59. 229,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,101. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.07. Belden has a 1-year low of $60.54 and a 1-year high of $99.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $536.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.27 million. Belden had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Belden will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BDC. StockNews.com raised shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Belden in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Belden from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Belden from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.40.

View Our Latest Report on BDC

About Belden

(Get Free Report)

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.