Barclays Lowers Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) to Equal Weight

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

Swedbank AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of Swedbank AB (publ) stock opened at SEK 20.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of SEK 20.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of SEK 19.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. Swedbank AB has a 12 month low of SEK 15.17 and a 12 month high of SEK 22.84.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported SEK 0.72 earnings per share for the quarter. Swedbank AB (publ) had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The company had revenue of SEK 1.74 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Swedbank AB will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Swedbank AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to private and corporate customers in Sweden, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, the United States, Finland, Denmark, Luxembourg, and China. The company operates through three business areas: Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Corporates and Institutions.

