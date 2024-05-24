Barclays Boosts Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Price Target to $184.00

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $160.00 to $184.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on WIX. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Wix.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Benchmark upped their price objective on Wix.com from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Wix.com from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Wix.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Wix.com from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $170.81.

Shares of Wix.com stock opened at $165.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $132.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.59. The company has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.92, a PEG ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.34. Wix.com has a one year low of $73.39 and a one year high of $174.09.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The information services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.24. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 59.67% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business had revenue of $403.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Wix.com will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WIX. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,210,715 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $148,942,000 after buying an additional 117,146 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Wix.com by 1.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,164,136 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $160,045,000 after acquiring an additional 20,342 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC lifted its stake in Wix.com by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 772,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $94,995,000 after acquiring an additional 166,254 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Wix.com by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 539,018 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,482,000 after acquiring an additional 40,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shannon River Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Wix.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,590,000. 81.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

