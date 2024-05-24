Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.23.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Ball from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ball from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Ball from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America raised Ball from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Ball in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company.

Get Ball alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Ball

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ball

In other Ball news, Director Pedro Henrique Mariani sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total transaction of $349,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $688,095.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Ball news, Director Pedro Henrique Mariani sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total transaction of $349,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $688,095.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Daniel William Fisher bought 3,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.56 per share, for a total transaction of $249,782.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,222,068.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Burney Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 36,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Ball during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,292,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 9,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 526,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,496,000 after acquiring an additional 10,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynasty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ball in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $737,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Ball Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE:BALL opened at $68.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.03. Ball has a 12-month low of $42.81 and a 12-month high of $71.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 31.42%. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ball will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ball declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 24th that allows the company to buyback 40,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Ball Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.02%.

About Ball

(Get Free Report

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.