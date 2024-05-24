Balentine LLC Takes Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,643 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lear by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,912,006 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $793,391,000 after buying an additional 45,567 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Lear by 17.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,896,871 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $254,560,000 after buying an additional 287,483 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Lear by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,237,016 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $174,382,000 after buying an additional 149,958 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Lear by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 981,669 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $138,595,000 after buying an additional 391,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Lear by 236.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 577,690 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $77,526,000 after buying an additional 405,875 shares during the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lear news, CFO Jason M. Cardew sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.81, for a total transaction of $387,227.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,465,019.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Lear Trading Down 2.2 %

LEA stock opened at $123.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.42. Lear Co. has a 52 week low of $121.38 and a 52 week high of $157.90. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.55.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Lear had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 14.47%. Lear’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Lear Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Lear’s payout ratio is 33.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Lear from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Lear from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lear from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.44.

Lear Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

