Balentine LLC Takes Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,523 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FTNT. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 156.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,441,059 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $554,945,000 after buying an additional 5,765,174 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,501,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the third quarter worth approximately $75,698,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 358.1% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,644,139 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,478,000 after buying an additional 1,285,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 569.5% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 964,294 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,585,000 after buying an additional 820,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total transaction of $1,593,300.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,867,018 shares in the company, valued at $700,705,320.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,992 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total value of $1,553,482.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,660,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,150,776,958. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total transaction of $1,593,300.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,867,018 shares in the company, valued at $700,705,320.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,396 shares of company stock valued at $4,838,534. 18.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $60.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. The stock has a market cap of $46.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.08. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.12 and a twelve month high of $81.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.23% and a negative return on equity of 2,235.48%. Fortinet’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FTNT. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.10.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

