Balentine LLC Sells 308 Shares of Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA)

Balentine LLC reduced its stake in shares of Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Free Report) by 30.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Liberty Live Group were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $161,257,000. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,175,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Liberty Live Group in the third quarter worth approximately $59,849,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in Liberty Live Group in the third quarter worth approximately $27,348,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Liberty Live Group in the third quarter worth approximately $22,183,000. 25.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 139,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total transaction of $9,592,703.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,401,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,646,157.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 139,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total value of $9,592,703.70. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,401,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,646,157.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,188,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $34,915,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,682,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,489,570,489.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 6,457,501 shares of company stock worth $179,148,132 and sold 229,103 shares worth $15,940,449.

Liberty Live Group Price Performance

About Liberty Live Group

Shares of NASDAQ:LLYVA opened at $36.58 on Friday. Liberty Live Group has a 52-week low of $29.48 and a 52-week high of $43.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.12 and its 200 day moving average is $36.85.

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

