Balentine LLC Purchases Shares of 849 CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 9,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.7% during the third quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 6,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CRWD opened at $342.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $316.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 951.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.37 and a 52-week high of $365.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $845.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.08 million. Research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CRWD. Mizuho boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Susquehanna upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $322.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 14,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.85, for a total value of $4,827,467.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 235,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,851,722.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 14,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.85, for a total value of $4,827,467.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 235,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,851,722.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $331,990.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,136 shares in the company, valued at $11,773,108.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 317,000 shares of company stock valued at $101,229,160 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

