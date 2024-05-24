Balentine LLC Purchases Shares of 262 iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $12,262,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $352,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $182.71 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $147.23 and a twelve month high of $187.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $182.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.71. The firm has a market cap of $32.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

