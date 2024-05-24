Balentine LLC Makes New $211,000 Investment in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LAMR. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,953,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,871,000 after buying an additional 727,207 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 43.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,693,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,352,000 after purchasing an additional 512,182 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,441,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,336,000 after purchasing an additional 39,292 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,040,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,534,000 after purchasing an additional 30,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Makaira Partners LLC increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 31.7% in the third quarter. Makaira Partners LLC now owns 756,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,159,000 after purchasing an additional 182,111 shares during the period. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LAMR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lamar Advertising from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

Lamar Advertising Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $118.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.27 and its 200-day moving average is $109.15. Lamar Advertising has a 1 year low of $77.21 and a 1 year high of $122.22.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $498.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.98 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 41.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lamar Advertising will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 106.78%.

Insider Activity at Lamar Advertising

In related news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total value of $594,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Lamar Advertising news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total transaction of $594,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Koerner III sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total value of $2,040,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,862,968.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lamar Advertising Profile

(Free Report)

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.