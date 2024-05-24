Balentine LLC Invests $64,000 in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP)

Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 29.7% during the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 21,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 6,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.93% of the company’s stock.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of AMBP opened at $3.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.70. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $2.57 and a fifty-two week high of $4.17.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Dividend Announcement

Ardagh Metal Packaging ( NYSE:AMBP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a positive return on equity of 55.91% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s payout ratio is -285.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMBP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $3.20 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 target price (down previously from $4.00) on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a report on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America cut shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $4.10 to $3.50 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $3.70 to $3.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ardagh Metal Packaging has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.31.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Company Profile

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies consumer metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

