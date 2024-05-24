Balentine LLC Has $156,000 Stake in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Balentine LLC trimmed its holdings in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Free Report) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,086 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Playtika were worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PLTK. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Playtika by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,500,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896,619 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Playtika by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,093,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,051,000 after acquiring an additional 106,916 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Playtika by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,494,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,596 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Playtika by 185.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,416,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in Playtika in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,695,000. 11.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Playtika Stock Performance

PLTK stock opened at $8.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.75. Playtika Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $12.90. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.79.

Playtika Dividend Announcement

Playtika ( NASDAQ:PLTK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $637.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.26 million. Playtika had a negative return on equity of 94.21% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. Playtika’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Insider Activity

In other Playtika news, insider Gili Brudno sold 67,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total transaction of $586,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 201,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,759,260. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on PLTK. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Playtika from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Playtika from $11.00 to $8.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Playtika from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Playtika from $14.75 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Playtika from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.30.

Playtika Company Profile

(Free Report)

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

See Also

