Balentine LLC Grows Holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC)

Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,309 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TKC. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 28,407 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 7,667 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 27,123 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 8,723 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 49,087 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 108,329 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 12,041 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 175,121 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 19,996 shares during the period.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 30th.

NYSE TKC opened at $7.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.34. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 52 week low of $3.52 and a 52 week high of $7.18.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.169 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s previous annual dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.61%.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services, such as mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs; digital business services comprising uninterrupted access, cyber security, data center, Internet of Things, big data, e-transformation, technologies, and managed services, and cloud solutions.

