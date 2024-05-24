Balentine LLC Buys Shares of 3,420 Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 45,469 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 109.3% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 745 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Natera in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Natera alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 9,326 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total transaction of $824,045.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,821,120.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 9,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total value of $824,045.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,821,120.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Solomon Moshkevich sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.82, for a total value of $7,265,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,676,799.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 323,628 shares of company stock valued at $29,214,503. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Natera Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $107.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.46 and a beta of 1.38. Natera, Inc. has a one year low of $36.90 and a one year high of $110.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 4.12.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.16. Natera had a negative return on equity of 49.72% and a negative net margin of 30.24%. The business had revenue of $367.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NTRA. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Natera from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James lowered Natera from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Natera from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Natera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Natera from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.47.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Natera

Natera Profile

(Free Report)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.