Balentine LLC Buys Shares of 3,419 Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,419 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Bruker by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 360 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Bruker by 145.0% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Bruker during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Bruker by 53.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 541 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Bruker during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bruker Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ BRKR opened at $76.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.73. Bruker Co. has a 1 year low of $53.79 and a 1 year high of $94.86.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $721.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.88 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 13.38%. Bruker’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Bruker Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Hermann Fritz Requardt sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $1,350,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,618.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 28.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Bruker from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Bruker from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Bruker from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bruker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

