Balentine LLC Acquires Shares of 6,797 Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avangrid in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avangrid by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avangrid stock opened at $36.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Avangrid, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.46 and a 1 year high of $39.14. The company has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.45.

Avangrid ( NYSE:AGR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.19%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AGR shares. StockNews.com raised Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Avangrid in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Avangrid from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avangrid currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.75.

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

