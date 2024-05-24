Balentine LLC Acquires New Stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 4,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,787,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,341,000. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,550,000. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 54,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,726,000 after acquiring an additional 22,045 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHRW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen upped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.60.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Up 0.3 %

CHRW opened at $84.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.75. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.00 and a 12 month high of $101.00.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.26. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 96.44%.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

