AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of AZZ from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of AZZ in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Noble Financial cut shares of AZZ from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $88.33.

Shares of AZZ stock opened at $83.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.26. AZZ has a 12-month low of $34.59 and a 12-month high of $85.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.63.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.23. AZZ had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $366.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. AZZ’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that AZZ will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 17th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 16th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.83%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Delphi Management Inc. MA raised its position in shares of AZZ by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 21,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 8,537 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AZZ in the first quarter worth $250,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of AZZ by 38.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of AZZ by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AZZ in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.

