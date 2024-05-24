AXS Investments LLC Trims Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

AXS Investments LLC reduced its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,456 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,586,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,049,619,000 after buying an additional 6,978,352 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth about $255,316,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 1,162.0% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,149,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979,319 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth about $99,035,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Trade Desk by 6,600.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,091,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,269 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Trade Desk

In other Trade Desk news, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 103,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $8,438,157.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 242,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,869,677.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 103,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $8,438,157.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 242,609 shares in the company, valued at $19,869,677.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total value of $6,406,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,117,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,467,869.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 471,637 shares of company stock worth $39,915,515. Corporate insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on TTD. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on Trade Desk from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $108.00 price target (up previously from $107.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.01.

Trade Desk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD traded up $2.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.88. The stock had a trading volume of 980,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,460,406. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.41 billion, a PE ratio of 231.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.50. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.23 and a 52 week high of $97.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.57.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

