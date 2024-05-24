AXS Investments LLC Takes Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,471 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 131,122 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,863,000 after purchasing an additional 14,662 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,805 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,265,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KKR shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.50.

Insider Transactions at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $136,206,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 571,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $14,285,725.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,000,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,017,175. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $136,206,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Up 2.9 %

KKR traded up $2.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.95. 1,590,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,544,718. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.72 and a fifty-two week high of $108.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.62.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.02). KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 19.38%. The business had revenue of $986.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.14 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 15.70%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Further Reading

