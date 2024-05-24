AXS Investments LLC Takes $1.36 Million Position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JAAA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 548,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,567,000 after buying an additional 86,275 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 11,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 259,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,063,000 after buying an additional 62,274 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,995,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,661,000 after buying an additional 510,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

Shares of JAAA stock remained flat at $50.86 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,622,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,784,317. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.50. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a one year low of $49.36 and a one year high of $51.38.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Increases Dividend

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.2699 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

