AXS Investments LLC Sells 4,265 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

AXS Investments LLC trimmed its stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 29.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,265 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $586,016,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 18.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,948,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $892,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,201 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the third quarter worth $98,382,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the third quarter worth $73,840,000. Finally, Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the third quarter worth $54,355,000. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

NYSE:APO traded up $2.43 on Friday, hitting $115.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,052,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,271,295. The stock has a market cap of $65.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.87. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.97 and a 52-week high of $117.15.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.21). Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The company had revenue of $839.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.33 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.463 per share. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is presently 20.49%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Leon D. Black sold 450,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total transaction of $49,819,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,604,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,716,774,418.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Leon D. Black sold 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total value of $49,819,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,604,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,716,774,418.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Leon D. Black sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total value of $33,453,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,054,773 shares in the company, valued at $4,801,037,737.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 780,000 shares of company stock valued at $86,611,200 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.62.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

